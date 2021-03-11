Zondo Inquiry to probe allegations that secretary Mosala treated Molefe unfairly

Molefe said Mosala is disgruntled because an American nuclear company that he worked with, Westinghouse, failed to get a tender from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is investigating allegations that its secretary professor Itumeleng Mosala treated former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe unfairly.

Molefe on Wednesday said Mosala was disgruntled because an American nuclear company that he worked with, Westinghouse, failed to get a tender from Eskom.

He said he believed Mosala was retaliating because he didn't intervene on his behalf.

This notwithstanding, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond asked Molefe what Mosala did to make him believe that Mosala was retaliating.

He said: "We wrote numerous letters asking what we are coming here for and those were not answered right through December and January. We came here on 15 January and only a week before we knew that it was about Eskom."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.