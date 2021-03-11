Wits VC Vilakazi appeals for calm, says student debt at R1 billion

Vilakazi and his team are under pressure to reach an agreement with the SRC that's demanding that all students with outstanding debt be allowed to register for the new academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi has on Thursday appealed for calm as students prepare for more protests over historic debt and anger grows at the death of a man during demonstrations in Braamfontein.

Vilakazi and his team are under pressure to reach an agreement with the SRC that's demanding that all students with outstanding debt be allowed to register for the new academic year.

Wits said student debt has ballooned to R1 billion.

The vice-chancellor said discussions with student leaders would continue despite the fact that the university believed it had offered all the resources it could to help indebted students.

“We met almost eight times. At the last meeting, we tried to find a solution to prevent this from happening and we were given the special R10 million and the extension of registration.”

Vilakazi said it was not true that the university had financially excluded 6,000 to 8,000 students.

“Firstly, we need to arrest the debt. When the debt has doubled, you are reaching a fiscal cliff and we need to first arrest the debt.”

