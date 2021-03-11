'We want answers and we expect justice' - Mthokozisi Ntumba's family

Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead allegedly at the hands of police using rubber bullets while they were responding to Wits student's protesting in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba said that they felt let down by the police, who were supposed to protect the father of four.

Ntumba was a city planner who worked for the Human Settlements Department - he'd recently received a masters degree.

He was shot dead allegedly at the hands of police using rubber bullets while they were responding to Wits student's protesting in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Ntumba family in Kempton Park on Thursday, to send his condolences and to assure the family that officers would co-operate with Ipid's investigation.

WATCH: ‘There were some images we weren’t ready to see’ - Ntumba’s cousin

Sthembiso Jwara said that the family only welcomed the police minister into their home because they wanted to hear their side of what happened during the shooting yesterday.

"As a family, we definitely want answers and we expect justice."

Cele couldn't explain why the officers acted in the manner they did, saying that they went crazy.

"With the full cooperation going forward with the speed we are expecting that it happens and every other process must be put in place and the matter must be resolved with the full support and cooperation of the family."

Jwara said that Ntumba was a determined young man who lost a parent at a young age but worked hard to have a better life.

WATCH: ‘Defending police criticism is slowly becoming difficult’ - Bheki Cele

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.