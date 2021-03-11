WC Health Dept says it has enough capacity for a third COVID-19 wave

Another surge of infections is expected as winter approaches.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it has enough capacity to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Another surge is expected as winter approaches.

For an eighth consecutive week, infections have declined.

#WCcovid19 A provincial overview.



Officials say for the 8th consecutive week, COVID-19 cases across the Western Cape have declined. KP pic.twitter.com/cuB6mvMbPe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

Provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that confirmed cases had declined by a further 20%, while hospital admissions and deaths had dropped by 15% and 19%.

However, the provincial Health Department warned that with relaxed regulations over Easter, reckless behaviour could lead to a resurgence.

“We are planning as if the third wave will be as big as the second wave,” said Dr Cloete.

#WCcovid19 Over the past 12 months, there have been 11 319 deaths, of which 122 were health care workers across the WC Health Department. KP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

Cloete said that field hospital capacity would also be brought online.

At the peak, Groote Schuur hospital had eight wards for COVID-19.

Yesterday, it had two.

The Hospital of Hope in Mitchells Plain had four dedicated wards but now needed only one.

“We will bring field hospital capacity online because we created the capacity. The staff we deployed on short notice, we have decided to keep that staff on short contracts and use them as an internal agency.”

