WC Health Dept looks back at lessons a year after first COVID-19 case reported

On 11 March 2020, the Western Cape had its first COVID-19 case, a Cape Town man admitted to Tygerberg Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is commemorating the one year anniversary of the first reported case of COVID-19 in the province.

It held a media briefing at Tygerberg Hospital, where the Disaster Management Centre is located.

Two weeks later the province’s first COVID- 19 death was reported.

#WCCovid The Western Cape Health Department is commemorating the one year anniversary of the first reported case of Covid-19 in the province. On the 11th of March 2020 - the province had its first Covid19 case. KP pic.twitter.com/wieTL0G3k6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

Infections then escalated and the province is now coming out of its second wave.

Provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, pointed out one of the lessons learned during the pandemic.

“If I have to go back and see if the was anything else we could have done differently, I would have planned what we did around the human aspects. What would it feel like for a family member to lose a loved one without the family being able to be present when they die," said Dr Cloete.

Cloete looks at how the government and the whole of society pulled together and responded to the many challenges.

“Third story, which is probably one of the remarkable global stories, is how science, evidence and data has changed the way we function not necessarily as a system but hopefully how we function as a society."

