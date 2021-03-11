WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on tertiary funding amid student protests

Wits University students have been demonstrating over tuition fees and the financial exclusion of some of their peers.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande is briefing the media on Thursday on decisions taken by Cabinet on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) process.

At the same time, Wits University students have been demonstrating over tuition fees and the financial exclusion of some of their peers.

A passerby died while police were shooting at the student protestors on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update in NSFAS amid student protests

