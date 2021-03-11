WATCH LIVE: Gama, Gigaba scheduled to testify at state capture inquiry

Earlier this week, Gigaba and Gama asked Zondo for leave to cross examine their former drivers - who have made damning allegations of visits to the Gupta compound and collecting bags of money.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba is finally scheduled to appear at the state capture commission on Thursday.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will first have to finish with former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama

Gigaba’s estranged wife Noma Mngoma corroborated the claims and said she was also willing to testify.

Former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh, who was excused last week, is also expected to testify.

