Turn it around: Ex-heroin addict goes from street to starting own fashion label

Shannon Caswell (29) has been off drugs for four years and has fulfilled a lifelong dream of launching a clothing line called STETS.

After spending years on the streets due to a heroin addiction lasting more than a decade, Shannon Caswell has been able to follow his dream of starting a fashion label. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
After spending years on the streets due to a heroin addiction lasting more than a decade, Shannon Caswell has been able to follow his dream of starting a fashion label. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - From drugs to fashion - that's the inspiring life story of 29-year-old Shannon Caswell.

After spending years on the streets due to a heroin addiction lasting more than a decade, he's been able to follow his dream of starting a fashion label.

It's never to late to turn your life around, even when you feel it's worthless.

That's the message Shannon Caswell has for those struggling with addiction.

He said that he had given up on himself but made a change for the sake of his family.

"What made me stop because I knew that that wasn't the life I wanted for myself. You know I looked at myself in the worst time I could ever find myself. I was on the street and I am thinking all this stuff."

The father of three said that his one-year-old daughter made him realise that giving up and dying was not an option.

The 29-year-old has been off drugs for four years and has fulfilled a lifelong dream of launching a clothing line called STETS.

He said that those battling addiction must not be afraid to seek help and take it one day at a time.

