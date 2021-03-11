Trial and error: How scientists studied drugs touted to treat COVID-19

Eyewitness News looks back on one of the drugs that was famously touted - even by people in influence - as part of a treatment regimen for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Last year on this day, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

At the time, the virus - thought to have originated in China - had infected more than 100,000 people and was detected in over 110 countries.

Officials were worried that the novel coronavirus would spread fast and to many more territories. It did and so far, the world has recorded nearly 120 million infections, 2.6 million deaths and more than 60 million recoveries.

Specialists in the medical and scientific fields jumped to action to learn about the disease, how it affected people and develop a vaccine.

As the coronavirus rapidly took hold in countries across the globe, hydroxychloroquine was being hailed for its supposed therapeutic benefits.

Without any solid scientific backing, former US President Donald Trump promoted the use of the anti-malarial drug, even urging others to do the same.

"Frontline workers... many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I'm taking it hydroxychloroquine... right now yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it, because I think it's good... I've heard a lot of good stories."

This week’s findings from a systemic review on the medication conducted by the Cochrane Infectious Diseases Group once again confirmed that hydroxychloroquine was of no benefit in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Cochrane South Africa's Dr Tamara Kredo: "It's a really clear finding now that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine does not save lives. It does not decrease the number of people who die, it doesn't decrease the number of people who need to be ventilated and going into ICU."

Kredo, who is also a senior specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), stressed the importance of following sound scientific advice.

"The strength of the study that we did is that we compiled all the evidence from all the studies available in the world that answers this question into one package and one research and so in that way we could answer the question quite clearly."

Meanwhile, Kredo said that more studies needed to be conducted to fully determine whether ivermectin was of benefit in the treatment against COVID-19.

A clinical study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) this month found no scientific evidence to prove the anti-parasitic drug's potency in the treatment of mild COVID-19.

SA EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS

South Africa continues to cement its place among the best with its medical contribution to the worldwide fight against COVID-19 as collaborations with leading experts has ensured that this country’s scientific efforts and achievements are recognised.

A few days after declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the World Health Organization launched the Solidarity Trial.

In one of the largest international clinical studies aimed at finding effective treatments for the disease, the first leg of the trial enrolled almost 12,000 patients in over 30 countries.

In South Africa, it was rolled out at 13 different hospitals across the country.

Antiviral drug remdesivir, HIV medication lopinavir/ritonavir, anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and an immune modulator called interferon-beta were studied.

Infectious diseases specialist, Dr Jeremy Nel, said as evidence emerged, the drugs were dropped from the trial.

"So the first two changes that were made were with hydroxychloroquine and that HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir, both of those were dropped after the trial’s monitors had a look at the evidence within the Solidarity and also from outside and it shows that these drugs really didn’t seem to work."

The other two drug arms showed similar results.

"With time remdesivir, which is the other antiviral, which had some play internationally as well and interferon had shown similar results with further enrolment of the patients. They also didn't seem to be showing any significant benefits."

But South Africa’s expert research on COVID-19 has gone far beyond that scope.

It was also in this country that local scientists discovered a new variant of the virus last year.

