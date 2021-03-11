Students picket at Cape Central Police Station in solidarity with Wits students

The protesters who wore black said that this was a sad day for students.

CAPE TOWN - A small group of students picketed in front of the Cape Town Central Police Station.

They had gathered to show solidarity with fellow students at Wits University, which is at the centre of protests against historical student debt, among other issues.

The protesters, who wore black, said that this was a sad day for students.

#MthokozisiNtumba#FeesMustFall #NSFAS Small group of student activists in the Western Cape are picketing outside the Central Police station in Cape Town CBD. GLS pic.twitter.com/iOBvADH2mY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

READ: One person dead as police fire rubber bullets at Wits students

They silently held up their placards which read "Justice for Mthokozisi', 'Fees Must Fall' and 'All students to register'.

They also demanded an end to police brutality.

“It’s a struggle we've been engaged with for a long time, also to end state violence, that activists would demand,” one of the protesters said.

#WitsProtest Police minister Bheki Cele is in Kempton Park to visit the family of Mthokozi Edwin Ntumba. The 35 year old was killed allegedly at the hands of police yesterday @MiaLindeque is there. ML pic.twitter.com/mAylYG41G3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

READ MORE: He had a wife & kids - Mthokozisi Ntumba's friend breaks down

“I think we are all standing here for solidarity,” another protester said.

“I think are far more effective ways to reform the police service as a whole,” commented a third protester.

The man who was shot dead during a protest in central Johannesburg on Wednesday has been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with the man's family, on Thursday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.