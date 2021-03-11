20°C / 22°C
Students picket at Cape Central Police Station in solidarity with Wits students

The protesters who wore black said that this was a sad day for students.

A small group of students picketed in front of the Cape Town Central Police Station on 11 March 2021 in solidarity with the protesting Wits University students. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
A small group of students picketed in front of the Cape Town Central Police Station on 11 March 2021 in solidarity with the protesting Wits University students. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A small group of students picketed in front of the Cape Town Central Police Station.

They had gathered to show solidarity with fellow students at Wits University, which is at the centre of protests against historical student debt, among other issues.

The protesters, who wore black, said that this was a sad day for students.

READ: One person dead as police fire rubber bullets at Wits students

They silently held up their placards which read "Justice for Mthokozisi', 'Fees Must Fall' and 'All students to register'.

They also demanded an end to police brutality.

“It’s a struggle we've been engaged with for a long time, also to end state violence, that activists would demand,” one of the protesters said.

READ MORE: He had a wife & kids - Mthokozisi Ntumba's friend breaks down

“I think we are all standing here for solidarity,” another protester said.

“I think are far more effective ways to reform the police service as a whole,” commented a third protester.

The man who was shot dead during a protest in central Johannesburg on Wednesday has been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with the man's family, on Thursday morning.

