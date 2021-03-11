South Africans must stand against police brutality - Wits lecturer

The academics joined protesting students at the Johannesburg Central Police Station, where they laid an official complaint against police brutality.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits academics have called on South Africans to stand up and protect their constitutional right to protest.

Students also delivered a memorandum of demands to the police, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House and the Constitutional Court.

Amongst their demands was that no one should be financially excluded in 2021 and that there must be no fee increment.

Students are also angry over the killing of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba who was shot and killed on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students.

Wits lecturer, Ahmed Veriava, said that South Africans must stand against police brutality.

"And many lecturers started to understand that by them teaching online they are complicit in what is happening in this city and so far that reason we tried to bring together as many people from many different organisations in order to provide solidarity."

