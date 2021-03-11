Protesting Wits students want killers of an innocent man held accountable

The 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets at a group of students.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting Wits University students are calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to take urgent action against those responsible for the death of an innocent man in Braamfontein.

They were protesting against the long-standing issue of student debt.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident.

Protesting Wits University students are demanding answers from Police Minister Bheki Cele as to why an innocent man was killed during what they’ve described as a peaceful protest against the financial exclusion of their peers with historical debt.

One student who witnessed the shooting of the man said he had been left angry by the treatment of police officers against protestors and bystanders.

“I even walked and approached them, and one police said to me 'it’s not my responsibility to call an ambulance'.”

Students want Cele to account for what they describe as the blatant heavy-handedness of officers.

They’ve vowed to continue with their protests.

