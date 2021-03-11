Phone numbers of CT cops, underworld figures on ping list linked to Zane Kilian

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans read out a list containing more than 5,300 cellphone pings linked to Zain Kilian’s cellphone.

CAPE TOWN - The names of prominent Cape Town law enforcement officials and underworld kingpins have emerged during Zane Kilian’s bail application.

The 39-year-old private investigator has been charged in connection with tracking the phone of murdered organised crime detective Charl Kinnear. The anti-gang unit member was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Charl Kinnear’s cellphone was pinged over 2,400 times using tracking technology. The frequency of these pings increased in the days leading up to his killing. The phone of defence attorney William Booth, who survived a hit on his life in April, was also pinged 658 times.

Senior anti-gang unit officers, like Commander Andre Lincoln and Western Cape detectives boss Jeremy Vearey were also among the phone numbers on the ping list.

The cellphone numbers of alleged underworld figures Jerome Booysen, André Naudé and Ralph Stanfield were also listed, as was that of Colonel Kinnear’s wife.

The defence argued that Kilian was not a gang member and was drawn into the plot.

Advocate Marius Botha claimed that the case against Kilian is based on circumstantial evidence. Judgment in the bail application has been postponed until next Thursday.

