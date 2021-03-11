CT parents accused of killing infant to apply for bail at next court appearance

The parents accused of killing their baby, Levi Isaacs, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel couple accused of killing their eight-month-old son will apply for bail at their next court appearance in less than two months.

Ronald Isaacs and Catherine Ludick appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court Thursday.

Ronald Isaacs and Catherine Ludick were arrested in November.

Little Levi Isaacs died after he was admitted to Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

The baby died from injuries sustained during an apparent beating, allegedly inflicted by his parents who were later charged with his murder.

During another brief court appearance today, their case was postponed to early May for a formal bail application.

