Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, COO to return to work after being cleared

On Wednesday, the foundation announced the findings of its probe into complaints from anonymous staff members against CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane.

CAPE TOWN - The CEO and COO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation are expected to return to duty this week after they were cleared of wrongdoing.

They faced allegations of flouting procurement policies and processes, the improper use of the organisation's resources, bullying, intimidation and the abuse of donor relations.

Law firm Bowman Gilfillan was appointed to probe the allegations after the chairman of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Board received an email from an anonymous staff member in December.

The firm conducted interviews with 21 staff members during January and February.

Investigators clustered the complaints into four areas of investigation, the culture at the foundation, procurement, the improper use of resources and the abuse of donor relations.

The final report was presented to the Board of Trustees this week and it was accepted unanimously.

On allegations of bullying, intimidation and harassment by both the CEO and the COO, the investigation has found no objective evidence to support the allegation as set out in the complaint.

It did, however, find there was tension and hostility among a limited number of staff members.

The probe also found foul language was used by the CEO and other employees, but that it was never directed at an individual, has never been used in an offensive manner and did not lead to trauma and anxiety.

The law firm has also found no objective evidence to support claims of fear of reprisal, procurement interference by the COO, the abuse and improper use of the foundation's resources by the CEO and COO or abuse of donor relations for personal gain.

The foundation said some of the issues raised in the complaint related to inter-personal dynamics and human resource management, adding the board was confident these could be addressed internally.

It said the board would remain focused on addressing these issues over the coming months, to ensure there was transparency and consistency, as well as ensuring full confidence in the way the foundation received and deployed funds to support Madiba's legacy.

