Mkhize refuses to step aside amid SIU probe into tender irregularities

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made it clear that he will not step aside while an R82 million contract issued to two close associates of his is investigated.

Mkhize was asked whether he did not see it fit to step down while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigates the allegations involving the company, Digital Vibes.

He was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mkhize faced questions from the Democratic Alliance’s Siviwe Gwarube about the R82 million contract.

“Considering the serious nature of these allegations and the contract awarded to your friends by your department, would you be prepared to step aside as your own party’s policy states for the duration of the SIU investigation to make sure there is no undue political interference in the process?”

Mkhize responded by saying he took the allegations of corruption very seriously.

“We have to fight corruption. We will be cooperating with the investigation and in this regard, we believe that the process is secure enough in the hands of those investigators that no further steps are necessary.”

Mkhize said the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

