MEC Nkomo-Ralehloko: Gauteng hardest hit by COVID, GDP shrinking by over R80bn

While delivering the provincial Budget speech on Thursday, she stated that this had seen many people lose their jobs while businesses - especially small to medium enterprises - had to shut down.

However, she said united efforts would see the situation improve this year as the economy was now on a path of recovery with the focus on high-growth priority sectors and infrastructure projects.

“Over 600,000 jobs were lost, we recorded the highest number of job losses and more people slipped deeper into poverty.”

The country's economy contracted by 7% in 2020.

