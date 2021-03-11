Malema: I will divulge details of meeting with Zuma when Zondo reveals his

Raymond Zondo confirmed in the past that he once met with Zuma on an official visit when he was president.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he would only divulge the details of his tea party with Jacob Zuma when the deputy chief justice reveals his reasons for a meeting he once had with the former president.

Speaking to reporters outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Malema said like Zondo, he went to Nkandla to discuss “matters of national interest”.

Malema is among a delegation of politicians who've travelled to Nkandla to have tea with the former president who refuses to appear at the state capture commission where he's been named in dodgy dealings and grand-scale corruption.

But Malema said the deputy chief justice must explain himself.

“Until this day, we have not been told what Zuma and Zondo were discussing. [Zondo] is a whole sitting judge who is sitting with politicians to discuss matters of national interest. Until you get that answer from Zondo, I will never answer that question.”

