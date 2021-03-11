'It's a sad situation': Cele says after Mthokozisi Ntumba's killing

Police top brass arrived at Mthokosizi Nthumba's Kempton Park home to meet with his grieving family on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he could neither explain nor defend the actions of the police officers who opened fire on protesting students in Braamfontein, killing a 35-year-old man.

Police top brass arrived at Mthokozisi Ntumba's Kempton Park home to meet with his grieving family on Thursday.

The father of three was killed while leaving a clinic close to the protest where students had been demanding the scrapping of historic debt.

Cele said: "He's a father of three and I think the youngest is less than a year old. It's a sad situation to look at. It's something you can't even live with as a human being."

#WitsProtest Police minister Bheki Cele is in Kempton Park to visit the family of Mthokozi Edwin Ntumba. The 35 year old was killed allegedly at the hands of police yesterday @MiaLindeque is there. ML pic.twitter.com/mAylYG41G3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

Ntumba had recently obtained his master’s degree.

Cele said: “I can’t explain it, it is something without an inch and has no grain of explanation in it.”

Meanwhile, six Wits University students are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The group was arrested during the deadly protest in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said: “I can confirm that there are six students who are meant to appear in court today. They were arrested yesterday during the protest.”

