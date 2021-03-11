Gama didn't know he had Zuma's support for Transnet top job, Zondo Inquiry hears

Siyabonga Gama said he didn’t know that former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan had fallen out of favour with former President Jacob Zuma because she had told him that Gama couldn’t be appointed while he was facing disciplinary action.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said that his misconduct charges came because he had applied for that job.

Gama has told the state capture commission that he wanted to take a package and leave the freight rail agency to what he called “its shenanigans”.

He said he didn’t know that he enjoyed the support of former President Jacob Zuma and that Zuma wanted him and no one else to be appointed.

Hogan said that it was because she had told Zuma that Gama couldn’t be appointed while he was facing disciplinary action.

But Gama said he didn’t know.

"I emphatically deny knowledge of such attempts until such time that I became aware of such allegations during the commission's proceedings."

Gama said he didn’t talk to Zuma or Malusi Gigaba about his reinstatement.

But he also had a different take on the chronology of events of his charges.

"I was only charged as a consequence of my application for a post as the GCEO of Transnet. If I had never applied to be the GCEO of Transnet in 2009, I would never have been charged."

Gama earlier said that his career at Transnet was made before Malusi Gigaba’s tenure and it was not true that Gigaba appointed him to advance state capture.

