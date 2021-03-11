He had a wife & kids - Mthokozisi Ntumba's friend breaks down

A man named Thabang called into 702's The Clement Manyathela Show at the same time that Police Minister Bheki Cele was visiting Mthokozisi Ntumba’s family in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - A friend of Mthokozisi Ntumba, the man shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on Wednesday, has described him as a family man who was also helpful.

The man, named Thabang, called into 702's The Clement Manyathela Show at the same time that Police Minister Bheki Cele was visiting Ntumba’s family in Kempton Park on Thursday.

“The guy that was shot yesterday, that was my friend. He’s got a wife, he’s got kids…” Thabang said as he cried on air.

Thabang said he found out about Ntumba’s death through the Eyewitness News 9 am news bulletin. Ntumba’s identity had not been revealed until early Thursday morning after his family was informed of his death on Wednesday.

“You mentioned his name and I called his brother and he confirmed it… He had children and he was the breadwinner at his home. The family relied on him. We went to school together.”

Thabang also spoke about how Ntumba had helped him through a tough time.

READ MORE: 'He was gasping': Doctor recalls trying to save student protest shooting victim

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it was investigating the incident.

Listen to the audio below (from beginning to 6min) for more.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.