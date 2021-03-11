HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Women, be rude and save a life

Earlier this week, I took a long walk down Sea Point Main Road and made several stops along the way. You know, general admin stuff - the bank, the post office, pharmacy. Sea Point Main Road is busy, but not way a Jo’burg street is busy. It’s not just road blocks and traffic. There are a lot of commuters like myself who prefer just walking everywhere instead of getting into their cars. And they’re people of all walks of life - all ages, all races, all demographics. I am one of these people and on my way back from running errands, I passed Sea Point High School.

As I approached the gate, a taxi stopped for absolutely no reason. No one halted it. No one was standing and waiting for one. No one needed to go to “Cape Town” – the direction in which the taxi was headed. The taxi stopped because the driver's assistant - or “gaatjie”, as well call it - happened to be interested in a very young woman who was walking by the school.

Now I can’t say if she was a pupil. I did not see her exit the school and she wasn’t wearing a school uniform but she could have been. She looked no more than 16 years old. At first, because I hadn’t seen this whole scenario unfold from further away, and the details were vague, my natural assumption was that she had asked for the taxi to stop. Everyone takes a taxi in Cape Town. Young, old, everyone. So it would have been absolutely no surprise that a 16-year-old would want to take one. But then, as I neared, I realised she wasn’t walking toward the taxi. She wanted nothing to do with it, she was merely just walking and the man had decided to stop for her and started harassing her.

Now, remember when I said there are literally people walking everywhere on Sea Point Main Road? Well, this had absolutely no impression on this guy. The thought of “maybe someone will see me and this is wrong and very much in the public eye” had not for a second crossed his mind. He stopped her in her tracks and wouldn’t let her pass him.

I picked up my pace when I saw her turn pale and her eyes fill with panic. As she tried harder and harder to rid herself of him, as though he was playing a game of tag like a four-year-old, or a cat messing around with its prey, he started to grab her arm. He put his arms around her shoulders and when she dislocated herself from his clutch he quickly grabbed her arm, kept mumbling things like “come with me” in a way he obviously thought was irresistible and completely trustworthy, pulling her towards the taxi. Because I picked my pace up I was close enough to observe all these details.

I inserted myself between them, took his arm, pushed it away and said "please leave her the f***k alone". He looked at me in complete shock. The young girl, too afraid to make eye contact with anyone else or threatened by some sort of fight that was about to ensue, bolted away out of pure fear and I stood there waiting for him to get back into the taxi and have the driver haul him away.

Let me reiterate. The street was full of people. I swear, more than 20 people at least passed this scene and watched it or pretended not to see it unfold before their very eyes and they said nothing. Men, women, old, young, all of them. They were suddenly blind. Second, and I didn’t mention this before, the taxi was not empty. It was clearly not on some “abduction, secret human trafficking, abuse women” spree. It was filled with other commuters. They sat. Inside. Some watched through the window. Some pretended like it wasn’t happening. And not a single person stood up, got out or even shouted anything through the window.

I have been in way too many fights with men to be afraid of saying anything. Also, I have absolutely zero care about being shot, knifed, killed, whatever. I do not have time to be polite on the best of days and when I see crap like this happen, well then all the fear I am supposed to have of men as a woman (probably the reason why so many people didn’t say anything and which grips women because they’re afraid that they too will be victims) went away. Perhaps being in the public eye sort of made me more brave and swearing at the guy and shoving his hand away didn’t seem like a totally outlandish thing to do. Everyone should have done it. Someone should have done it. But they didn’t, so I did. What could happen in front of Sea Point High, between the Chinese grocery store and the hardware store? Was he going to hit me? Grab me? No. He was going to stand there in utter shock coming to terms with the fact that out of the hundreds of people on that road who saw what was happening and did nothing, one person decided to do something.

We’re always hearing the phrase “see something say something”. I don’t know if we do it enough. Mostly, I think women are afraid. We’re not supposed to rile men up, we’re not supposed to be threatening because a threatening woman is a woman who "asks for it", right? We’re supposed to be polite, and genteel. Which is exactly the approach that young girl tried to take. She was coy, scared but didn’t want to necessarily show fear yet couldn’t help it anyway and all she could muster very politely was; “Please, no”. Also, if we see something and say something, who the hell are we saying it to? Are we taking the news home with us? Are we tweeting about it? Are we approaching dangerous scenes on the street and saying something then and there? Are we going to report it to the police? Or are we as women just quietly riding the wave out thanking god that it wasn’t us and we didn’t make it so by inserting ourselves into the situation. Well that’s a heap of trash.

I don’t want us to “see something, say something”. I want us to be rude. Be downright rude and save a life, and more than that, be rude and save your own life. I’m not dismissing the dangerous factors that get in the way of this stance. But let’s get there. Because if you call out a man harassing a 16-year-old in broad daylight on a very busy street, honestly, what the hell is he going to do?

