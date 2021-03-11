Govt will ensure demands are met, ANC's Magashule tells protesting Wits students

The students marched to Luthuli House to deliver a memorandum of demands, they also demonstrated outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station earlier.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magushule has told protesting Wits University students that government would ensure that their demands were met.

The party has sent its condolences to the family of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students.

Magushule has called for students to unite against one cause despite their political affiliations.

"And one fight only at Wits, solidarity throughout the country because your struggle is the same."

He said that the ANC met yesterday, together with the president, to discuss the financial crisis facing students.

"And we discussed and we interacted with the president of the ANC, the president of the country. This morning the sub-committee of the ANC national executive committee met at 8am and we have engaged government."

Students also delivered a memorandum at the Constitutional Court, demanding, amongst others, that no one should be financially excluded in 2021 and that there must be no fee increments.

WATCH: Ace Magashule addresses protesting students

