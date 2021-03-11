Gigaba did not 'make' my career, Gama tells Zondo Inquiry

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said he had always wanted to work for SOEs because he was tired of the economy remaining in the hands of the elite few.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said that his career at Transnet was made before Malusi Gigaba’s tenure and that it was not true that Gigaba made him.

He said that he had always wanted to work for SOEs because he was tired of the economy remaining in the hands of the elite few.

[Earlier] DCJ says if it happens that Mr. Gama wishes to put an opening statement before the commission, he requests to see it first, he says this is to avoid the implication of people who might not have been served with Rule 3.3 notices. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 11, 2021

READ: Molefe denies knowing why Gama was paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

He said that when he joined Spoornet, he told his team that the days of not making profits were over and that under his stewardship it was renamed 'Transnet Rail' and became a key contributor to profits.

Gama said that his accolades included being president of the Pan African Ports Association.

“So I could never stand by and ignore the immorality of the concentration of our economy on a few elites. Our country, chairperson, needs to continue the conversation of how more people can participate in the economy, especially strategies to address youth unemployment and give hope to those who have never enjoyed the dividends of a stable income."

WATCH: Siyabonga Gama appears at Zondo Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.