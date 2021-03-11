Gauteng Finance MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko outlines budget plan for financial year

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehok0 said that the province had been allocated R136.4 billion in conditional grants and equitable share for the 2021/2022 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the province had been allocated R136.4 billion in conditional grants and equitable share for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The provincial government would invest R35.3 billion of these funds on social and economic infrastructure, while another R34.3 billion would go to human settlements, health, education and roads & transport.

With rising concerns over the state of roads and other infrastructure in the province, the MEC said R13.8 billion would be set aside for new and replacement infrastructure, while R20.4 billion would go to maintenance and upgrades.

#GPBudget2021| Understand your Provincial Budget:

The total Gauteng Provincial budget amounts to R142.6 billion in 2021|22 and will grows to R149 billion in 2023/24.



This is how spending will increase / decrease across departments, compared to the 2020|21 financial year: pic.twitter.com/0OC8WElsl4 Gauteng Treasury (@GautengTreasury) March 11, 2021

The MEC outlined their plan for the year.

“Our budget is based on the following key principles: to ensure that we spend to the fiscal pressures faced by government and contribute to fiscal consolidation measures; a compulsory baseline three-year wage freeze in salary increases for public servants; additional reductions to compensate provisional employee; support governments 5-year fiscal consolidation stance to reduce the budget deficit."

