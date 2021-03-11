Ex-Transnet CEO Gama accuses Zondo Inquiry of ambushing him

He said he had suffered prejudice at the hands of the commission, but things appeared to be improving.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is on Thursday accusing the state capture commission of ambushing him by allowing witnesses to testify about him before he is notified.

Gama said sometimes he would hear on television that he was being implicated when he wasn’t served with notices warning him ahead of time.

Gama said he always received replies that say his letters had been received and the legal team would address his concerns.

“The commission has been aware at all relevant times that I take the allegations against me seriously and do not appreciate being ambushed by the tactics that have been quite evidently employed by the evidence leaders.”

