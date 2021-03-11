eThekwini’s first democratically elected mayor Sipho Ngwenya to be laid to rest

He served as mayor of eThekwini from 1994 to 1996 and later became chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Local Government Association.

DURBAN - The first democratically elected mayor of eThekwini is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday. Sipho Ngwenya passed away last Sunday.

Ngwenya first gained prominence as a Radio Bantu (now Ukhozi FM) presenter in 1962.

He later became a businessman and then entered politics in the 1970s.

Current Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has described Ngwenya as a visionary who laid a solid foundation for eThekwini in post-apartheid South Africa.

His son, Nathi, has described Ngwenya as a gentle family man.

“Obviously to the community, he was a community man. He was a loving father to us all his children and grandchildren. We love him dearly.”

At the time of his passing, Ngwenya was Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s representative in the eThekwini region.

He was 79 years old.

