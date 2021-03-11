Don't politicise and racialise corruption at Eskom - Mabuza

The deputy president said they wanted to get to the bottom of all corruption claims at Eskom, but would not focus on race.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that political parties must avoid politicising and involving race in corruption allegations at Eskom.

He’s been receiving briefings on claims and investigations into the power utility and has vowed to get to the bottom of them.

Mabuza on Thursday answered oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In the NCOP, he’s been asked about Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter who faces allegations of racism and interfering in certain contracts.

"I don't want to politicise and racialise the corruption that is happening at Eskom. Corruption is corruption and we must not give corruption a colour."

De Ruyter faces an internal Eskom investigation as well as an inquiry by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Mabuza said that these might take long but they would get to the bottom of corruption allegations.

"We are going to find, we are going to dig right down to the bottom of these allegations but we don't want to be driven by racial tendencies."

