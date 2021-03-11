20°C / 22°C
CT students protest against 'state violence' after Ntumba's death

Protest against police brutality have reached Cape Town after one fatality during the Wits University protest

A small group of student activists in the Western Cape is picketing outside the Central police station in Cape Town CBD on 11 March 2021. This follows the death of a man who was shot by the police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, while Wits University students were protesting. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
A small group of student activists in the Western Cape is picketing outside the Central police station in Cape Town CBD on 11 March 2021. This follows the death of a man who was shot by the police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, while Wits University students were protesting. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A small group of students has been picketing in front of the Cape Town central police station on Thursday.

They have gathered to show solidarity with fellow students at Wits University, which is at the centre of protests against historical student debt - among other issues.

The protesters, who all wore black, said Thursday was a sad day for students. They silently held up their placards, some of which read 'Justice for Mthokozisi', 'Fees must fall' and 'All students to register.'

READ: Protesting wits students want killers of an innocent man held accountable

“The struggle has gone on for too long and we want state violence on activists to stop,” said one of the demonstrators.

Some reaffirmed their support for their Wits University counterparts while others called for a reform of the police service in South Africa.

Protesting students want the cap for financial exclusion to be moved up to R150,000.

However, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel on Thursday said that it could only assist those owing up to R120,000.

READ: One person killed in Wits protest

The man who was shot dead during a protest in central Johannesburg on Wednesday has been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba - a 35-year-old father of three.

Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to the bereaved family on Thursday morning.

