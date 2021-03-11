COVID-19: 1,477 news cases & 109 more deaths in SA

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the death toll to 51,015.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

There were also 1,477 infections picked up over the same period, with the known caseload standing at 1 524 174.

The country's recovery rate is at 94.8%, with 1 445 979 people recuperating so far.

On the vaccine front, almost 128,887 healthcare workers have so far received the jab.

