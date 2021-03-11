Cele, Mawela visit home of man shot dead by police during Wits protest

Police Minister Beki Cele, Gauteng Commissioner Elias Mawela and officials from police watchdog Ipid are expected to meet with Mthokosizi Mthumba's family.

KEMPTON PARK - Police top brass on Thursday arrived at the Kempton Park home of the 35-year-old man who was killed in the Braamfontein student protest.

Police Minister Beki Cele, Gauteng Commissioner Elias Mawela and officials from police watchdog Ipid are expected to meet with Mthokozisi Ntumba's family.

He was killed on Wednesday when police opened fire with rubber bullets to try and disperse protesting Wits University students who were demanding historical debt be scrapped.

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said it was shocking and appalling that they were only intervening now after a man was killed.

Mfeka said they would continue with their protest in Braamfontein on Thursday morning demanding decisive action on their demands for free quality education.

#MthokozisiNtumba Police minister Bheki Cele arrived at the family home of Mthokozisi Ntumba just before 9am. ML pic.twitter.com/FKBzK2cADI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

[THIS MORNING] at 9:00 Police Minister General Bheki Cele will visit the home of Mthokozi Edwin Ntumba. The 35 year old was killed allegedly at the hands of @SAPoliceService during the #witsprotest in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) March 11, 2021

“We would have not lost this life if this conversation had been had much earlier.”

The death of 35-year-old Ntumba on the streets of Braamfontein where these students were protesting has sent shockwaves through the country with many calling for police to explain why they responded with such heavy force.

Ipid is now investigating the man's death.

At the same time, Wits management and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande are expected to hold separate briefings on Thursday morning to address the financial crisis facing students.

Nzimande is also expected to reveal details of decisions taken by Cabinet on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Wits management will be addressing the financial crisis at the university during a virtual briefing at 10 am.

