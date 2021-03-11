Ntshavheni: Cabinet saddened by Mthokozisi Ntumba's death, Wits protests

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the circumstances of the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba and visited his home on Thursday morning, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet said it was deeply saddened by the death of a man who was shot during a protest by Wits University students on Wednesday.

At a briefing on the outcomes of Cabinet’s meeting held on Wednesday, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that Ntumba’s death was “unfortunate” and that Cabinet expressed its condolences to his family and friends.

"Cabinet urges the police to exercise restraint while ensuring public order during protests and never to use live ammunition," said Ntshavheni.

At the same time, Cabinet has condemned attacks on police.

"Cabinet condemned the continued attacks and killings of police officers as not only barbaric but also as a threat to national security. Members of the police and security service and other law enforcement agencies including private security companies put their lives in the line daily to keep us safe and they also deserve our support and protection.

