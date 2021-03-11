Boy (4) stable after being shot in Lavender Hill gang violence

Arrests have not yet been made in connection with the drive-by shooting.

CAPE TOWN - A 4-year-old boy is in stable condition in hospital after he was caught in a gang crossfire in Lavender Hill earlier this week.

In that shooting, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead.

Arrests have not yet been made in connection with the drive-by shooting.

READ: Steenberg CPF calls for more police visibility in Lavender Hill

“The information that I have at my disposal is that this is gang-related. A drive-by shooting is even worse than someone standing in front of you and shooting you because in a drive-by the bullets are flying all over the show. And unfortunately, this child was caught in the crossfire," said the Steenberg community policing forum's Gavin Walbragh.

That same day, a 6-year-old girl was caught in a gang crossfire in Wesbank and she was wounded.

A man was shot dead in that attack.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.