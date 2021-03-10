Zane Kilian bail bid in William Booth attempted murder case postponed

The State will not oppose bail for Kilian in the matter related to the attempted murder of Booth if his bail application in the murder of Detective Charl Kinnear is successful.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five people implicated in an attempted hit on prominent defense attorney William Booth has been postponed to later this month.

The group includes Zane Kilian, who’s also accused of tracking the phone of organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear, up until the day he was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

On Wednesday, Kilian was in court on a similar charge related to an attack on Booth outside his Higgovale home in April.

The State will not oppose bail for Kilian in the matter related to the attempted murder of Booth if his bail application in the murder of Detective Charl Kinnear is successful.

That bail application has not yet been finalised in the Bellville Regional Court.

Kilian today appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court alongside Ibrahim Deare, Riyaad Gasant, Kauthar Brown and Kim Smith.

Smith is already out on bail.

The alleged Woodstock gangsters have been charged in connection with the attempted assassination of the criminal defence attorney.

The case has been postponed to 24 March.

Meanwhile, Kilian will be back in court on Thursday in connection with the Kinnear matter, where he’s the sole accused at this stage.

