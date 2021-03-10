With SA now at level 1, DCS allows prison visits again

The Department of Correctional Services said that it had resolved to permit visits to correctional centres and remand detention facilities, but under strict conditions.

The Department of Correctional Services said that it had resolved to permit visits to correctional centres and remand detention facilities but under strict conditions.

Visitors will have to observe COVID-19 health protocols as well as the department's standard operating procedures.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo said that visits were limited to two visitors per inmate per month and appointments must be made.

"Members of the public may start making bookings when they want to initiate visits. What must be understood is that only one visitor per inmate will be allowed at a time in a 30-day calendar month."

They are also relying on members of the public to be honest during screening in order to prevent any potential infections and cross-contamination.

