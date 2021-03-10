20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Malema & Ndlozi back in court for assault case

The pair is accused of assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018.

The EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 9 March 2021. They are accused of assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
The EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 9 March 2021. They are accused of assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are back in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning.

The pair is accused of assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

