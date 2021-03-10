WATCH LIVE: Malema & Ndlozi back in court for assault case

The pair is accused of assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are back in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning.

