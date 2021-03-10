WATCH LIVE: Family, close friends bid farewell to Peter Matlare

The 61-year old died on Sunday from COVID-19 regulated complications.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and close friends have gathered to remember the remarkable life legacy of businessman Peter Matlare while other mourners are following Wednesday morning's funeral service online.

He served in many senior positions over the years including as CEO of the SABC, Primedia and Tiger Brands.

A small group of family and close friends are attending the funeral service abiding by COVID-19 safety protocols

A large photo in a black frame is positioned on the stage next to white flower bouquets.

Matlare has been celebrated for his principles, integrity and commitment to transformation through the legacy that he leaves behind.

Many mourners who are following the funeral service online are sending their condolences to the family, calling him an African who made us all proud.

Matlare's sister Lerato Pelatse said the late businessman was the family's comforter.

“As long as he was steering the ship, he would make sure he delivers with warmth and smooth over any turbulence that he might encounter. It would always make us, the Matlares, feel good when he was at family gatherings in spite of whatever trials we were going through.”

She said his nephews also described him as a man who taught them all the true meaning of integrity.

“When we were in serious trouble, he knew how to get us out and made it very clear that we had to man up to the consequences.”

