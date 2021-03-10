Varying versions of Malema, Ndlozi footage ‘assaulting’ officer under scrutiny

The two politicians have appeared in court pleading not guilty earlier to assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park.

JOHANNESBURG - The different versions and lengths of CCTV footage that captured the alleged assault of a police officer by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been at the centre of testimony in the Randburg Magistrate Court.

The two politicians have appeared in court pleading not guilty earlier to assaulting Colonel Johannes Venter at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018.

The trial resumed on Tuesday with the State calling the former operational manager at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery Deon Klingbiel to the stand.

Malema and Ndlozi’s legal representative, advocate Laurence Hodes questioned him through an interpreter on why he did not mention in his three statements to the police, that he had made several video copies of the footage for himself.

Hodes also asked Klingbiel whether from the footage he could see the vehicles of the different dignitaries driving in.

The matter will continue in court on Wednesday where two more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

