USAf CEO Bawa: Writing off historical student debt not on the cards

Universities across the country resumed classes this week but many students impacted by the debilitating pandemic are now caught in a debt trap.

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) CEO professor Ahmed Bawa on Tuesday said writing off students' historic debt was simply not on the cards.

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse students at Wits University on Tuesday.



They were demonstrating over the financial exclusion of some students.

They want Wits University to allow students to register for the 2021 academic year regardless of the amount they owe in historical debt.

However, Bawa said individual institutions couldn't give in to this demand.

“Historical student debt at universities sits at around R10 billion. It’s almost impossible to contemplate writing off this debt, especially if there isn’t going to be any support from the state to the universities.”

