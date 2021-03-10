Tshwane EMS brought to standstill once again over licencing issues

The municipality said it was forced to stop operations, which include, ambulance services.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency medical services (EMS) in the City of Tshwane have once again been brought to a standstill.

There's been a long-standing dispute between the city and the Gauteng Department of Health over the licence that allows it to operate.

Tshwane’s MMC for Community Safety Karen Meyer on Tusday said the provincial government had backtracked on an agreement to extend their temporary operating licence, which lapsed back in January.

“We will apply for a new licence this coming week, but unfortunately, this gave us no choice but to suspend services and we expect the province to give Tshwane an answer as to why they backtracked on their initial decision.”

While the city’s 78 ambulances stay put, emergency calls will be diverted to the provincial EMS.

