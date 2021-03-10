Tourism sector battling to get to its feet - Cape Chamber of Commerce

The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacques Moolman, said that many people were still experiencing the effects of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the tourism sector and people employed in the informal sector were still battling to get on their feet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of jobs were lost since the first lockdown in 2020.

Just last month, Stats SA reported that the unemployment rate jumped to a record high of 32.5%.

"Office blocks and hotels are standing half empty. Property sales have stalled, the house prices have dropped. And thousand of people with informal work in restaurants and tourism industry have lost their jobs, perhaps permanently."

Moolman added that crime and criminal extortion also affected many businesses in the Mother City.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, though, believes the local economy will grow later this year.

