To limit leaks, Molefe asked executives to give phones PA, Zondo Inquiry told

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe has told the state capture commission that he wanted executives to leave their cellphones with his PA because he wanted to limit leaks.

Molefe has told the state capture commission that he had called a meeting to tell executives that he had decided to revoke the tender awarded to Neotel and to give it T-Systems.

The tender was awarded by chief information officer, Sharla Chetty, who was at the time acting group chief executive.

Chetty told the commission that she approved the Neotel contract after receiving a recommendation from the tender evaluation committee.

But Molefe said that Neotel had previously failed to secure firewalls and its cameras at ports were not working and it was embarrassing.

He also said that he believed it was tantamount to giving the tender to Vodacom, which had lost the tender but was in the process of buying Neotel.

“This is like giving a tender to Vodacom. They have bid and lost now they are buying Neotel. We have to understand this transaction. How do you award a tender to a company on sale?” said Molefe.

Molefe awarded the tender to T- Systems but Chetty told the commission that even if she and the committee had acted improperly T-Systems wouldn’t have even been the next preferred bidder.

