SA’s COVID-19 death toll now at 50,906

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing our national death toll to 50,906.

There were also 991 new infections over the past 24 hours - taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 522 697.

SA's recovery rate is at 94.8%, with 1 444 282 people recuperating.

On the vaccine front, 118,247 healthcare workers have so far been inoculated.

Long after being infected with COVID-19 and recovering from the worst impact, some patients continue to experience symptoms of illness, a medical mystery that scientists are still trying to crack.

This group of people is often referred to as “long haulers” and can experience prolonged symptoms associated with the diseases or develop new, unexplained ones.

