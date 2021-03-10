Police use stun grenades, rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits students

Earlier, a man was shot and killed when police fired rubber bullets at protesters in Braamfontein.

BRAAMFONTEIN - Police have fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students, arresting some protesters.

Students have disrupted traffic on Empire Road with rubble and burning tyres.

Police have their hands full trying to control the crowd of angry students.

#witsprotest [WATCH] Wits University students formed a guard of honor earlier as a forensic pathology vehicle left the scene where a man was shot and killed in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students. TK pic.twitter.com/xxjJLTLtUW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

Students have disrupted traffic, calling for authorities to account for the death of an innocent man.

One student has accused police of being blatantly heavy-handed.

"The shot him the first time they came out of the nyala. They shot him the first time and he fell on the ground. He woke up and as he was getting up, he wanted to know what was happening, why was he shot and he was met with another bullet."

Police are continuing to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd of students.

