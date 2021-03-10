Police fire rubber bullets at Wits students, one person reported dead

It’s been reported that one person has been shot dead in the violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets and used teargas on a group of Wits University students who are protesting over fees in central Johannesburg on Wednesday.

However, police have not yet confirmed any fatality.

Protestors have blocked some roads in the CBD with burning rubble and have reportedly been throwing rocks at officers.

A man has been shot and killed during a protest by Wits University students. https://t.co/MStUkLDELT EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

They're demanding that wits allow all students with outstanding debt to register for the 2021 academic year, saying many were unable to pay as a result of the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's been no confirmation of arrests from the clashes that broke out Wednesday morning.

THEY WANT US WITH CRIMINAL RECORDS , THEY WANT US JAILED AND DEAD #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/xKyLnX4i6m Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 10, 2021

ALERT



Protest action by students in the Braamfontein Precinct. Jorrisen, Bertha & De Korte Str affected. #JMPD & #SAPS officers on scene. Motorists are advised to be cautious for debris & protestors on the roadway. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/hFsgF0bYqU Joburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) March 10, 2021

