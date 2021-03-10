Police conducting preliminary probe into fatal shooting at student protest

A man was shot earlier on Wednesday while officers were dispersing students protesting over university fees.

BRAAMFONTEIN - Police said that they were conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause of a fatal shooting in Braamfontein during a student protest.

It's understood that he was coming out of a local clinic when he was shot.

Authorities are now combing the scene.

There's a heavy police presence in Braamfontein, with students claiming that officers fired rubber bullets at close range.

#Witsasinamali [WATCH] Wits Students sitting in the middle of the road near the scene where a man was shot earlier by police. TK pic.twitter.com/eStjRRXVnD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

Bonga Makhaya from the Wits Progressive Youth Alliance described what happened: "I was taking visuals and they drove past and they started opening fire without any warning, without any warning shots and students dispersed. As soon as students dispersed, they went rampant, still trying to shoot and still trying to arrest as many students and people that looked liked students as possible."

Students said that they were worried about their safety.

"Comrades, we are here to mourn a black life and the possibilities are that some of our students here will be killed in this anarchy and this unstable conflict by police."

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele: "Paramedics are on the scene and we believe that after they've [the police] done a thorough investigation, they will reveal to us what happened."

Wits president Mpendulo Mfeka said that authorities must account.

"We are not going to leave this place until [Police Minister] Bheki Cele comes here! Long live the spirit of defiance, long live!"

#witsprotest [WATCH] Forensic Pathology officials arriving to remove the body of a man shot and killed during a protest by wits University students in Braamfotien . TK pic.twitter.com/flrLVxamEC EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

Wits University said that it condemned any form of violence.

Spokesperson Shirona Patel said that the institution was calling for calm and was deeply saddened by the fatal shooting.

"Two student reporters were injured and three protesters were arrested and taken to the Hillbrow Police Station. Wits has made available health and counselling services to students and members of the community who need assistance. The university notes with deep concern the escalation of the situation, which is regrettable, and the university calls on all persons to remain calm during this difficult time."

(2/2) STATEMENT: We condemn any form of violence and call on all persons to keep calm during this very difficult time. Queries directly related to this incident should be directed to the SAPS, as they were on the scene. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/SzBMOaI4eR Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, police directorate Ipid said that it had sent a team of investigators to probe the fatal shooting.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola: "The directorate has dispatched a team of investigators to cordon the crime scene and conduct an investigation process and get any sort of information that will be available towards the investigation process. More information will be available later when the team has finalised its preliminary investigation report."

