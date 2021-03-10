No one is a 'Twitter doctor': What 1 year of COVID-19 taught us

With over 50,000 deaths here at home a year after coronavirus was first recorded, what we've learnt over 12 months has drastically changed our approach to the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - "Oh, it's just like the flu. Everyone's making a big deal out of nothing." Such words were common in the first few months when coronavirus hit countries around the world at different times, with South Africa being no exception. But, with over 50,000 deaths here at home a year later, what we've learnt over 12 months has drastically changed our understanding of the virus, our approach to the pandemic and what the rest of our lives would look like.

On 5 March 2021, South Africa marked one year since the first case of coronavirus was recorded

Eyewitness News asked its readers what some of the fundamental things they learnt during COVID-19 were. May responses were about dealing with the virus itself and adjusting to life during the pandemic. Here's a breakdown of what they had to say.

ONLINE LEARNING & THE DIGITAL DIVIDE

If we thought we knew just how bad our access to digital tools and major discrepancies between our country’s haves and the have-nots are, COVID-19 really drove the point home with online learning, especially as President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to look towards the fourth industrial revolution.

During our harder lockdowns, children and students could not travel to schools and many raised alarms about some who did not have access to at-home teaching and tutors, which would leave most of the country’s learning population behind.

South Africa’s internet penetration stands at just over 50%, according to German consumer research company Statista. Our Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had concerns our matriculation numbers would not be as high as they were due to disruptions in schooling, while private schools boasted pass rates around similar numbers in the past.

Frustrated parents and guardians, bored children and being forced to juggle home learning and life, in general, made us realise how little we appreciate and pay our teachers.

MYTHS BUSTED

When COVID-19 began spreading rapidly around the world, it invoked the inner doctor in many of us.

All of a sudden, Twitter and Facebook "epidemiologists" sprang up with various theories on how the virus spreads and how lethal it is.

On the flip side, organisations such as the World Health Organization, alongside medical experts around the world, were grappling with figuring out exactly how the virus works and how to prevent infection.

Here is some of what changed over the course of a year:

Masks work, and not just for people with symptoms, as was originally thought;



Social distancing is one of the best ways to keep safe;



Washing your hands regularly is here to stay;



Wearing gloves can spread the virus, as opposed to wearing them as we did at first as a preventative measure;



Steaming over a concoction of herbal oils can be detrimental to your health;



Eating alkaline foods such as garlic and ginger are not a cure;



Old people are not the only ones vulnerable. The virus has killed countless young people, particularly during the second wave as the a variant of the initial virus became more common;



Even if you go into isolation after being in contact with someone who had the virus, you can still develop the virus days later; and



Unlike the common flu, when you are cleared of COVID-19 after contracting it, it doesn't necessarily mean your health will go back to the way it was. Read how some patients continue to experience symptoms of illness, a medical mystery, which scientists are still trying to crack



WHAT WE'RE STILL GETTING WRONG

Despite the information we now have on the virus and the experience, there are still some things we're just not getting right.

Crowding in big numbers at events that could be superspreaders. A huge group of teens did in December last year at Rage parties and learned this the hard way;



Additionally, while there is scientific evidence the virus exists, many are still cooking up ideas that it's a plot big governments to control populations and do as they please (insert face palm emoji);



5G does not cause coronavirus, and the technology it is a not a spreader of the virus either;



"Miracle cure" medicines that are antiparasitic, such as Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, do not work to kill the virus; and



Perhaps most importantly, just because you know someone doesn't mean you know if they have the virus. The virus does not only affect people you don't know. Because of how infectious it is, you never know where someone could get it.



What will the next year teach us? We can only hope the lessons won't be as harsh as the first year's teachings.

