Like it never left: Stage 2 load shedding back from tonight until Friday
The utility said it needed to cut your electricity off in order to replenish emergency generation reserves.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding at 5 pm on Wednesday.
The country will have to put up with the rolling blackouts until at least 11 pm on Friday.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 10, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday
following the loss of generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3Kzxk8iI0N
