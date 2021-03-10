Like it never left: Stage 2 load shedding back from tonight until Friday

The utility said it needed to cut your electricity off in order to replenish emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding at 5 pm on Wednesday.



The country will have to put up with the rolling blackouts until at least 11 pm on Friday.

