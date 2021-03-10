Lavender Hill SAPS launch manhunt for gunmen who opened fire on 2 children

A four-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet in St. Montague Village on Monday, while a 17-year-old boy was shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Lavender Hill have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who opened fire on two children this week.

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum said residents were not forthcoming with information.

It's believed the teenager was targeted, while the little boy was hit by a stray bullet when three gunmen in a white car opened fire.

The CPF's Mark Rossouw said police were quick to respond: “What is sadder is that when the police arrived on the scene, the community stoned the police vehicles. They were pelted with stones and because of that, the perpetrators got away.”

He remains concerned that some community members are protecting the gunmen.

“Most of the arrests that are made, especially in gang-related shootings, the information obtained by the police comes from the community because they are on the ground and they know who these shooters are.”

Rossouw said a similar incident happened two weeks ago.

