KZN Public Works Dept owed R410m by provincial Education Dept

The KZN Public Works Department said that it was previously owed an amount of R573 million by the provincial Education Department but R163 million was received in February.

DURBAN - The Public Works Department in KwaZulu-Natal said that it was owed a staggering R410 million by the provincial Education Department.

In a written parliamentary response to a question by the DA’s Imraan Keeka, the Public Works Department said that the debt was due to non-payment of infrastructure projects and lease agreements.

The KZN Public Works Department has highlighted several issues that have occurred due to the delays in payment from the Education Department, including threats issued to its staff members by service providers.

The Public Works Department said, however, that it had not been indicated when a balance of close to half a billion rand would be settled.

The DA’s Keeka said that provincial education authorities need to account.

“This is something that Dr Nzama, the HOD, needs to answer. The impact of this on the KZN learners cannot be measured, many are still attending structurally unstable schools, mud schools and asbestos schools. There are thousands who are forced to endure the indignity of pit latrines."

The KZN Education Department has not yet responded to queries sent by Eyewitness News on the matter.

